Ohio News

Dayton, Ohio leaders discuss priorities with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
IMG_8495.JPG
Submitted
/
Dayton Development Coalition
U.S. Rep. Michael Turner, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner, DDC President and CEO Jeff Hoagland, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. attend the Congressional Reception at the DDC’s Community Leader Fly-In in Washington,D.C.

Earlier this week, business leaders from the Dayton, Ohio region traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal leaders. At the annual Fly-In, organized by the Dayton Development Coalition, nearly 200 business and community leaders from the region met with elected officials to discuss their economic and legislative priorities.

The talks also included local federal facilities, such as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Springfield Air National Guard Base, the Dayton VA Medical Center and the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

Michael Gessel, the Vice President for Federal Government Programs at the Dayton Development Coalition, explained the significance of the fly-in, saying, “The fly- in is an opportunity for Dayton’s business leaders to come to Washington and to learn more about the processes that are so important to the economic development of Dayton,” Gessel said.

Keynote speakers at the event included Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Michael Bonacum, the Business Development Lead of Advanced Products at GE Edison Works and John Simmons, the Founder and Managing Partner of The Roosevelt Group.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
