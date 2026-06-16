YSU: Summer Festival of the Arts

On campus again, Youngstown State University is hosting the Summer Festival of the Arts, a celebration of art, music, and community on Saturday, July 11 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, July 12 from 11am-4pm. This two-day celebration features a diverse lineup of artists showcasing everything from painting and sculpture to jewelry, ceramics, photography, textiles, and more. Enjoy live music, delicious food, and family-friendly activities as YSU’s campus transforms into a colorful hub of creativity and community. More information at sfa.ysu.edu