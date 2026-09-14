YSU Presidential Conversation: Darrius Simmons, Piano

Youngstown State University President Bill Johnson will welcome Warren native, pianist and composer Darrius Simmons as the featured guest for the next installment of the university’s Presidential Conversations series at noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Ford Theater in Bliss Hall. Simmons is a self-taught pianist and composer from Warren, Ohio, whose story of talent and determination has captured national attention. Born with a genetic condition called ectrodactyly, he has three fingers on his right hand and one finger on his left. He also was diagnosed with tibial hemimelia, a rare congenital lower-limb condition, and had both legs amputated below the knee at 18 months old. The event is free and open to the public.