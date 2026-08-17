YSU History in the Headlines: US Politics
YSU History in the Headlines: US Politics
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, September 15 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Guy Coviello of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and Josh Prest of Prest Public Strategies present on how the volatility of current divisions in US politics is having an impact on our region. All are welcome to attend.
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
YSU Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
(330) 941-3452
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown, Ohio 44503