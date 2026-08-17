YSU History in the Headlines: The War with Iran

Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, September 29 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, YSU international student Negin Mirzade Yazdi will talk about life under the Islamic Republic in Iran and how the US' current war with Iran is perceived in Iran and amongst the Iranian community in the United States. All are welcome to attend.