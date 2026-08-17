YSU History in the Headlines: The War with Iran
YSU History in the Headlines: The War with Iran
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, September 29 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, YSU international student Negin Mirzade Yazdi will talk about life under the Islamic Republic in Iran and how the US' current war with Iran is perceived in Iran and amongst the Iranian community in the United States. All are welcome to attend.
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
YSU Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
(330) 941-3452
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown, Ohio 44503