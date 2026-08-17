YSU History in the Headlines: the Russia-Ukraine War
YSU History in the Headlines: the Russia-Ukraine War
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, October 6 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Professor Brian Bonhomme of the YSU history program will talk about the historical roots of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. All are welcome to attend.
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
YSU Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
(330) 941-3452
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown, Ohio 44503