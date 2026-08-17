YSU History in the Headlines: Income Inequality
YSU History in the Headlines: Income Inequality
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, October 20 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Professor AJ Sumell of the YSU Business Analytics and Economics program will talk about the reasons for the growing gap between rich and poor in the twenty-first century. All are welcome to attend.
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
YSU Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
(330) 941-3452
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown, Ohio 44503