YSU History in the Headlines: Immigration
YSU History in the Headlines: Immigration
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, September 1 at 6:00 pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Vicki Vicars of Thrive Mahoning Valley will discuss her work with immigrant communities in the Youngstown-Warren region. All are welcome to attend.
Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor (Steel Museum)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Youngstown State University Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
3309411601
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor (Steel Museum)
151 West Wood StreetYoungstown, Ohio 44503
(330) 941-1314
centerofindustryandlabor@gmail.com