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YSU History in the Headlines: Immigration

YSU History in the Headlines: Immigration

Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, September 1 at 6:00 pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Vicki Vicars of Thrive Mahoning Valley will discuss her work with immigrant communities in the Youngstown-Warren region. All are welcome to attend.

Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor (Steel Museum)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Youngstown State University Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
3309411601
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown State University
Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor (Steel Museum)
151 West Wood Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
(330) 941-1314
centerofindustryandlabor@gmail.com
https://www.youngstownohiosteelmuseum.org/