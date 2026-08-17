YSU History in the Headlines: Epidemics and Pandemics

Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, November 3 at 6:00pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Dr Dee Banks of Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates will talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may face a similar pandemic in the future and how prepared we are for that to happen on a local basis. All are welcome to attend.