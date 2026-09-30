YSU: Conquest, Memory, and Indigenous Resistance Lecture and Round Table Discussion

Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Military History is a four-part lecture and round-table discussion series exploring the evolution and impact of conflict.

“Conquest, Memory, and Indigenous Resistance” is the first installment on Monday October 12 at 6:30pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor.

The session will explore warfare among the ancient Maya, encounters between English settlers and Indigenous peoples in 17th-century New England, and resistance to British imperial expansion, considering how warfare, conquest, and Indigenous resistance have been experienced, narrated, and remembered across time.

The panel features YSU faculty members Luke Hardy, professor of English and coordinator of English graduate studies; Matt O’Mansky, professor of anthropology; and David Simonelli, professor of history.

Reception to follow.