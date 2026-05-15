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Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor: Celebrating 100 Years of D3 Nurses

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor: Celebrating 100 Years of D3 Nurses

Join the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor in honoring the District III Nurses Association for 100 Years of Service through the launch of this exhibit on Friday, May 15 at 5pm. Refreshments provided, courtesy of the District III Nurses Association.

Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
151 W Wood St
Youngstown , Ohio 44503
330.941.1314
yhcil@ysu.edu
yhcil.org