Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor: Celebrating 100 Years of D3 Nurses
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor: Celebrating 100 Years of D3 Nurses
Join the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor in honoring the District III Nurses Association for 100 Years of Service through the launch of this exhibit on Friday, May 15 at 5pm. Refreshments provided, courtesy of the District III Nurses Association.
Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown , Ohio 44503
330.941.1314
yhcil@ysu.edu