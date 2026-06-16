Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc Economic Forum

The Economic Development Committee of the Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a FREE Economic Forum on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor (The Steel Museum).

This educational and empowering event is open to the public and will focus on three key areas of economic development.

