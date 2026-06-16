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Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc Economic Forum

Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc Economic Forum

The Economic Development Committee of the Youngstown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a FREE Economic Forum on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor (The Steel Museum).
This educational and empowering event is open to the public and will focus on three key areas of economic development.

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor (The Steel Museum)
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Youngstown Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
330-881-3466
inhisfavor@ymail.com
https://youngstowndst.org
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor (The Steel Museum)
151 West Wood Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503