The Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival
The Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival
The Youngstown Jazz and Wine Festival is Saturday July 25th at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre featuring American smooth jazz keyboardist of the year, Brian Simpson, and special opening act, The Michael Austin Project. Tickets are available at Southwood Box Office inside Covelli Centre, or ticketmaster.com. Gates open at 6:00pm, Concert starts at 7:00pm.
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
$10-$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
201 S. Phelps St.Youngstown, Ohio 44503