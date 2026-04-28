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Taste of the Faiths

Taste of the Faiths

The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches presents their Taste of Faiths event on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30-7:00pm at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in in Boardman at 7345 Westview Dr. Sample food from many different congregations around the Mahoning Valley amongst live music and raffles. Tickets available at the door or online at mvaconline.org

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Boardman Ohio
$20
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mahoning Valley Association of Churches MVAC
330-720-1747
execdirectormvac@gmail.com
mvaconline.org
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Boardman Ohio
7345 Westview Drive
Boardman, Ohio 44512
330-758-2325
office@stcharlesbdm.org
https://www.stcharlesparishboardman.com