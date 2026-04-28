Taste of the Faiths
Taste of the Faiths
The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches presents their Taste of Faiths event on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30-7:00pm at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in in Boardman at 7345 Westview Dr. Sample food from many different congregations around the Mahoning Valley amongst live music and raffles. Tickets available at the door or online at mvaconline.org
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Boardman Ohio
$20
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mahoning Valley Association of Churches MVAC
330-720-1747
execdirectormvac@gmail.com
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Boardman Ohio
7345 Westview DriveBoardman, Ohio 44512
330-758-2325
office@stcharlesbdm.org