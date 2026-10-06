Ohio Nonviolence Week: Panel Discussion

As a part of Ohio Non-Violence Week, The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past presents a 5 day read and panel discussion and luncheon on Friday, October 9 at 11:30am at the YWCA of Mahoning Valley's facility on Rayen Ave in Youngstown. The panel will feature Judge Carla Baldwin, Rev. John Paul Robles, and Steven Schulz, moderated by Rev. Joseph Boyd. Link to the readings and luncheon registration can be found at ywcamahoningvalley.org