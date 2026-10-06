Ohio Nonviolence Week: Nonviolence Conversation
Ohio Nonviolence Week: Nonviolence Conversation
As apart of Ohio Nonviolence Week, the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past presents a nonviolence conversation at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 10 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown. The event is free and open to the public.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown
1105 Elm StreetYoungstown, Ohio 44505
(330) 746-3067
office@uuyo.org