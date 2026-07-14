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MVHS: Bites and Bits of History

MVHS: Bites and Bits of History

Join the Mahoning Valley Historical Society for "Bites and Bits of History - Welcome Back: Mahoning Valley Homecomings, Picnics, and Gatherings" at noon on Thursday, July 16 at the Tyler History Center, presented by MVHS Curator of Education, Traci Manning. The presentation is free.

Tyler History Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
Mahoning Valley Historical Society

Artist Group Info

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org