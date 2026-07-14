MVHS: Bites and Bits of History
MVHS: Bites and Bits of History
Join the Mahoning Valley Historical Society for "Bites and Bits of History - Welcome Back: Mahoning Valley Homecomings, Picnics, and Gatherings" at noon on Thursday, July 16 at the Tyler History Center, presented by MVHS Curator of Education, Traci Manning. The presentation is free.
Tyler History Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mahoning Valley Historical Society
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
Artist Group Info
Mahoning Valley Historical Society
education@mahoninghistory.org
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal StreetYoungstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org