Mahoning Valley Historical Society: 100 Years of Broadcasting in the Mahoning Valley

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will mark the 100th anniversary of broadcasting in the Mahoning Valley on Thursday, September 24 at 6:30pm in their facility on West Federal St. The event will feature a panel of local media personalities, including Michelle Nicks, Rich Morgan, and Lynn Williamson, will speak about their time in broadcasting across radio and television history. The event will be moderated by Stan Boney. The event is free and open to the public.