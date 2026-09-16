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Mahoning Valley Historical Society: 100 Years of Broadcasting in the Mahoning Valley

Mahoning Valley Historical Society: 100 Years of Broadcasting in the Mahoning Valley

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will mark the 100th anniversary of broadcasting in the Mahoning Valley on Thursday, September 24 at 6:30pm in their facility on West Federal St. The event will feature a panel of local media personalities, including Michelle Nicks, Rich Morgan, and Lynn Williamson, will speak about their time in broadcasting across radio and television history. The event will be moderated by Stan Boney. The event is free and open to the public.

Tyler History Center
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
Mahoning Valley Historical Society

Artist Group Info

Mahoning Valley Historical Society
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org