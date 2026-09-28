Lit Youngstown: Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays
Lit Youngstown: Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays
Lit Youngstown presents a Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays workshop on Thursday evenings at 6pm from October 8 through November 12 at LOOP Arts & Culture Center at 805 Mahoning Avenue. The workshop will be lead by writer and educator Sydney Stalnecker. Registration is required. Registration closes October 6. To register, visit lityoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
$35-45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
Artist Group Info
media@lityoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502