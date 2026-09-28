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Lit Youngstown: Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays

Lit Youngstown: Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays

Lit Youngstown presents a Writing Through Grief Before the Holidays workshop on Thursday evenings at 6pm from October 8 through November 12 at LOOP Arts & Culture Center at 805 Mahoning Avenue. The workshop will be lead by writer and educator Sydney Stalnecker. Registration is required. Registration closes October 6. To register, visit lityoungstown.org

LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
$35-45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
www.lityoungstown.org

Artist Group Info

media@lityoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
805 Mahoning Ave
Youngstown, Ohio 44502