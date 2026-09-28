Lit Youngstown: Write On! Writing Workshop with Alex Abruzzi
Lit Youngstown: Write On! Writing Workshop with Alex Abruzzi
Lit Youngstown presents a free, open format, writing group that will meet in the community room of the Girard Free Library (105 E Prospect St) from 6-7pm every first Thursday through December (Oct 1, Nov 5, Dec 3). The theme of the discussion will focus loosely on grief, led by writer and educator, Alex Abruzzi. This is a walk-in workshop, no registration is required.
Girard Free Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
Artist Group Info
media@lityoungstown.org
Girard Free Library
105 E Prospect St,Girard, Ohio 44420