Lit Youngstown: Sunset on the Shore: A Lit Lakeside Potluck

Join Lit Youngstown on Saturday July 18 from 2pm-8pm for an evening of summer fun at the Berlin Yacht Club (10557 Northview Dr, North Benton). The evening features a potluck and attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. The evening will also include opportunities to go on the water on the Club's sailboat, canoe or kayak. This mixer is free and open to all but please RSVP at lityoungstown.org.