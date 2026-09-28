Lit Youngstown: Next Chapter: Addiction & Recovery Writing Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents Next Chapter: a writing workshop for adults navigating recovery as well as family members impacted by a loved one's recovery journey. This six week workshop will meet in-person Tuesday evenings at 6pm from October 6 through November 10 at LOOP Arts & Culture Center on Mahoning Avenue. The session will be led by writer Russ Brickey. This workshop is free, but registration is required. More information at lityoungstown.org