Lit Youngstown: Next Chapter: Addiction & Recovery Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown: Next Chapter: Addiction & Recovery Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown presents Next Chapter: a writing workshop for adults navigating recovery as well as family members impacted by a loved one's recovery journey. This six week workshop will meet in-person Tuesday evenings at 6pm from October 6 through November 10 at LOOP Arts & Culture Center on Mahoning Avenue. The session will be led by writer Russ Brickey. This workshop is free, but registration is required. More information at lityoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
Every week through Nov 10, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502