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Lit Youngstown: Journaling Through Cancer

Lit Youngstown: Journaling Through Cancer

Lit Youngstown and Yellow Brick Place present a cancer support and recovery writing workshop available to anyone diagnosed with cancer, or anyone impacted by someone’s cancer diagnosis. The group will meet in-person on Mondays from 5:30-6:30pm on October 7, November 4 and December 2 at Yellow Brick Place at 2959 Canfield Rd #2, Youngstown, OH. This workshop is free and open to the public but registration is required. Call 234-228-9550 to register. Registration closes 10/5.

Yellow Brick Place
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 05, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
www.lityoungstown.org

Artist Group Info

media@lityoungstown.org
Yellow Brick Place
2959 Canfield Rd #2
Youngstown, Ohio