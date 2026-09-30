Lit Youngstown: Journaling Through Cancer

Lit Youngstown and Yellow Brick Place present a cancer support and recovery writing workshop available to anyone diagnosed with cancer, or anyone impacted by someone’s cancer diagnosis. The group will meet in-person on Mondays from 5:30-6:30pm on October 7, November 4 and December 2 at Yellow Brick Place at 2959 Canfield Rd #2, Youngstown, OH. This workshop is free and open to the public but registration is required. Call 234-228-9550 to register. Registration closes 10/5.