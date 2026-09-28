Lit Youngstown and Jewish Community Center of Youngstown: Writing Through Grief

Lit Youngstown and The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown present an in-person, six week writing workshop for adults experiencing grief. The group will meet Monday afternoons from 2:00-3:00pm from October 5 through November 9 at The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane. This workshop is open to the public but registration is required by Oct 1, For information on how to register visit: lityoungstown.org/upcomingworkshops.