First Fridays Youngstown - America 250

First Fridays Youngstown continues with an America 250 celebration on Friday, July 3 in downtown Youngstown from 5:00-8:00pm. The evening will feature local vendors, live music, guided tours from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, and more. an evening where arts, culture, history, and community come together in a vibrant, walkable event for all ages. More information at firstfridaysyoungstown.org