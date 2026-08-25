AAUW: Individuals and Communities Building Resilience

The Youngstown Branch of the American Association of University Women presents the lecture "Individuals and Communities Build Resilience” led by Dr. Sharon Stringer and Dr. Joy Tang on Saturday, September 12 from 11 am -1 pm at the United Way Volunteer Resource Center, 8133 Market Street in Boardman. The presentation will describe recent trends in the science of resilience and provide an overview of their collaborative work in Ohio’s state-wide SOAR coalition. This event is free and open to the public.

