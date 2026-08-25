© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AAUW: Individuals and Communities Building Resilience

AAUW: Individuals and Communities Building Resilience

The Youngstown Branch of the American Association of University Women presents the lecture "Individuals and Communities Build Resilience” led by Dr. Sharon Stringer and Dr. Joy Tang on Saturday, September 12 from 11 am -1 pm at the United Way Volunteer Resource Center, 8133 Market Street in Boardman. The presentation will describe recent trends in the science of resilience and provide an overview of their collaborative work in Ohio’s state-wide SOAR coalition. This event is free and open to the public.

United Way Volunteer Resource Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Youngstown Branch
YoungstownAAUW@gmail.com
https://youngstown-oh.aauw.net/
United Way Volunteer Resource Center
8133 Market Street
Boardman, Ohio 44512
https://www.ymvunitedway.org/