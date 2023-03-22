Interviews with Gary Sexton
From early music to modern compositions, host Gary Sexton takes you on a tour of classical music while providing enlightening facts about the music to inform your listening and deepen your understanding.
Latest Episodes
Gary Sexton talks with concert pianist Caroline Oltmanns. She serves as the Head of the Piano Department at YSU. They discuss her latest CD.
Ed Goist talked with Gary Sexton about the Strive and Thrive Donor Drive Run
Ed Goist Spoke with Gary Sexton about the Results of the Strive and Thrive Donor Drive Run
Interview with Dr. Kivie Cahn-Lipman, YSU cello Professor about recording projects.