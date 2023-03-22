© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Interviews with Gary Sexton

From early music to modern compositions, host Gary Sexton takes you on a tour of classical music while providing enlightening facts about the music to inform your listening and deepen your understanding.

Latest Episodes
    Caroline Oltmanns
    Gary Sexton talks with concert pianist Caroline Oltmanns. She serves as the Head of the Piano Department at YSU. They discuss her latest CD.
    Gary Sexton Pre-Run Interview
    Ed Goist talked with Gary Sexton about the Strive and Thrive Donor Drive Run
    Gary Sexton Post-Run Interview
    Ed Goist Spoke with Gary Sexton about the Results of the Strive and Thrive Donor Drive Run
    Dr. Kivie Cahn-Lipman
    Interview with Dr. Kivie Cahn-Lipman, YSU cello Professor about recording projects.