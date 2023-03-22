Doing Good
Doing Good is designed to raise social consciousness and public awareness about salient concerns in our community, as well as highlight good work and honest efforts being directed at these issues. This program encourages listeners to become engaged and involved in projects and activities featured on the show.
Doing Good is hosted by Gina Marinelli, a development officer for Humility of Mary Health Partners Foundation and a former local news program anchor. Episodes air Tuesday at 6:45am and 8:45am.
Latest Episodes
Gina Marinelli talks with Jennifer Merritt, Superintendent of the Mahoning Valley Community School.
Gina Marinelli talks with Sarah Gabrick, Assistant Director of the S.M.A.R.T.S. program in Youngstown, Ohio.
Gina Marinelli talks with Jesse McClain, Holocaust Education Specialist about International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Gina Marinelli talks with Joe Manofsky of "One Step Ahead Ohio".
Gina Marinelli talks with Rev Rose Carter about the group A.C.T.I.O.N.
Gina talks with Dr. Nancy Langraf about the Walk with a Doc program.
Gina talks with Dominic Mancini about the origination "Site For All".
Gina talks with Annie Tapp from YSU about new exercise programs for those suffering with Parkinson's disease.
Gina talks with Michele Ristich Gatts about the Ursuline Sisters Mission.
Gina talks with Darleen Jones, CEO of St. Vincent De Paul Sociatey of Trumbull County.