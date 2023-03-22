Doing Good is designed to raise social consciousness and public awareness about salient concerns in our community, as well as highlight good work and honest efforts being directed at these issues. This program encourages listeners to become engaged and involved in projects and activities featured on the show.

Doing Good is hosted by Gina Marinelli, a development officer for Humility of Mary Health Partners Foundation and a former local news program anchor. Episodes air Tuesday at 6:45am and 8:45am.