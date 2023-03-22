© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
Doing Good

Doing Good is designed to raise social consciousness and public awareness about salient concerns in our community, as well as highlight good work and honest efforts being directed at these issues. This program encourages listeners to become engaged and involved in projects and activities featured on the show.

Doing Good is hosted by Gina Marinelli, a development officer for Humility of Mary Health Partners Foundation and a former local news program anchor. Episodes air Tuesday at 6:45am and 8:45am.

Latest Episodes
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Jennifer Merritt
    Gina Marinelli talks with Jennifer Merritt, Superintendent of the Mahoning Valley Community School.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Sarah Garbrick
    Gina Marinelli talks with Sarah Gabrick, Assistant Director of the S.M.A.R.T.S. program in Youngstown, Ohio.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Jesse McClain
    Gina Marinelli talks with Jesse McClain, Holocaust Education Specialist about International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Joe Manofsky
    Gina Marinelli talks with Joe Manofsky of "One Step Ahead Ohio".
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Rev Rose Carter
    Gina Marinelli talks with Rev Rose Carter about the group A.C.T.I.O.N.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Dr. Nancy Langraf
    Gina talks with Dr. Nancy Langraf about the Walk with a Doc program.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Dominic Mancini
    Gina talks with Dominic Mancini about the origination "Site For All".
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Annie Tapp
    Gina talks with Annie Tapp from YSU about new exercise programs for those suffering with Parkinson's disease.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Michele Ristich Gatts
    Gina talks with Michele Ristich Gatts about the Ursuline Sisters Mission.
  • web-art-logo-vert_1.jpg
    Darleen Jones
    Gina talks with Darleen Jones, CEO of St. Vincent De Paul Sociatey of Trumbull County.