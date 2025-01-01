Tim Francisco is a professor of English at YSU and Director of The Center for Working Class Studies. He earned his Ph.D in English/Renaissance Studies from University of Alabama where he was awarded a Mellen fellowship in Critical Theory, a Hudson Strode research fellowship and a Centennial Scholars award. He has published scholarly books, chapters and articles on Shakespeare, early modern drama, and US politics. A former journalist, Francisco worked for newspapers and magazines and has published journalism pieces on a variety of topics. He is a member of the Board of Directors of The Community Foundation of The Mahoning Valley and is involved in several civic projects/organizations.