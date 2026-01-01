meberger@ysu.edu

Martin passed away in April of 2025. In agreement with Martin and his wife Louisa, WYSU will continue broadcasting his program as an Encore Presentation of Now’s the Time with Martin Berger.

Martin Berger is known to listeners as the host of the weekend jazz program Now’s the Time. Hundreds of Youngstown State University students also know him as Dr. Martin Berger, Professor Emeritus, in the Department of History at YSU.

Martin was a Columbus native who came to YSU in the fall of 1969 to teach history. He retired in 2005 but continued to teach part time in the YSU Department of History.

Martin remembered when WYSU first went on air with a jazz show from WRVR in New York. When that broadcast was no longer available, a YSU student filled the two-hour time slot. The student eventually graduated and moved on, so Martin took over Now's the Time. Largely inspired by colleague Charles Darling of WYSU's Folk Festival, Martin recorded his first show which aired on December 2nd, 1972. Not surprisingly, his favorite WYSU programs were the Jazz Sofa, Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me, Says You, Car Talk, NPR News, and classical music.

Outside of work, Martin said he "fights entropy by restoring old cars." He and his wife have three children, three grandchildren, and five cats.

In his own words, Martin explained that he loved working at the station because it allowed him "the opportunity to be a small part of public radio's all-important effort to preserve an outpost of civilization and sanity."