tullis@wysu.org

Originally from Taylorville, Illinois, Jenny Tullis completed her Master's in Music Performance from Youngstown State University in 2023. Jenny also holds a Bachelor's of Music Performance from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. While her collegiate studies were primarily focused around the saxophone, Jenny also developed an interest in research about protest music and has presented her projects multiple times in the Youngstown area.

Jenny enjoys all of the programming at WYSU. Some of her favorites include: Fresh Air, The New Yorker Radio Hour, All Things Considered, and of course, Classical Music with Gary Sexton. A classical music fan herself, some of Jenny's favorite composers are: Claude Debussy, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Frederic Chopin, and Florence Beatrice Price.

Jenny is elated to be a part of WYSU and to share her passion for classical music with the staff and with listeners, while growing her relationship with the Youngstown region.