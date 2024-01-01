Jake Brandenstein

Hello, I’m Jake! I am the Associate Director at WYSU-FM. I graduated from YSU in Spring ‘21 with a bachelor’s in communications and a minor in journalism. I went back to school to obtain a tech writing certificate in ’22 and began working at WYSU as a Music Librarian for a brief time. Now, I’m back two years later!

Outside of the WYSU studio, you can catch me performing in my two-piece rock outfit, “We.”, singing and strumming a two-string bass guitar alongside my brother/drummer. I often travel with friends in search of weird antique stores, good hiking trails, concerts, or interesting restaurants.

Most importantly... I’d like to thank my dad, Jerry, and my group friends for being such positive forces in my life.

Favorite programs include: Jazz Sofa, Classical with Gary Sexton and Jenny Tullis, Thistle and Shamrock, and Snap Judgement.

Photo by Verb Films.

