anvallas@ysu.edu

From childhood trips to her Papa's barbershop on the East Side to her current home on the North Side, Anne Vallas has built a lasting dedication to the region and an unbreakable bond with the Youngstown community.

She holds both a B.A. And M.A. In English from Youngstown State University, where she explored literature, journalism, and cultural studies.

Anne has worked with several regional nonprofits in development and donor cultivation. She remains active in the literary community as Art Director of Volney Road Review and hosts monthly open mics—bringing with her a strong background in communications, community engagement, and local culture.