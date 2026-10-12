UD names next president, first woman to lead the Catholic school

The University of Dayton has named its current provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, Darlene Weaver, as its next president.

Weaver will be the university's first woman to serve as president. She will take over July 1, 2027, after current President Eric Spina retires.

"Darlene Weaver has all the qualities and characteristics needed to be a transformational president for University of Dayton," Spina said in a news conference on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

She has more than than 25 years of experience in Catholic higher education, including at Duquesne, Villanova and Georgetown universities.

Weaver also serves as a faculty member in UD’s Department of Theology and Religious Studies. She established UD's Office for Academic Research to strengthen support for faculty scholarship and the "Flight Crew" model to students.

"I'm a Flyer through and through," she said.

She has a Bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master's from Yale University and a Doctorate from the University of Chicago. Weaver also is the author or co-editor of three books.

UD admitted women as students earlier than many colleges, Weaver said when commenting on her appointment as the first female president.

"Today is one more expression of that commitment," Weaver said.

Weaver has a deep understanding of the university and its Marianist mission, said Deborah Tobias, chair of the University of Dayton Board of Trustees and presidential search advisory committee.

“She brings intellectual depth, moral clarity, operational discipline and a strong commitment to community," Tobias said. "At a time when higher education faces significant challenges and opportunities, she is well prepared to lead UD with purpose, courage and humility.”

This story will be updated.