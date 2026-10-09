Ohio blogger 'The Rooster' found guilty of texting explicit photo of Shrek to state lawmaker

A northeast Ohio jury found D.J. Byrnes, the Ohio political blogger known as "The Rooster," guilty of telecommunications harassment in court on Friday.

Byrnes texted Republican Ohio State Sen. Jerry Cirino an explicit photo of the cartoon ogre Shrek holding his genitals in May. At the time, Cirino was attempting to become the Ohio Senate's next president, but he withdrew.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers arrested Byrnes in June after Cirino reported the texts to police.

The trial at Willoughby Municipal Court started Thursday and lasted one day before the jury delivered its verdict.

While the charge included possible jail time of up to six months, Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced Byrnes to pay court costs and a $200 fine. Cirino asked for a no contact order against Byrnes, but Cicconetti didn't issue one.