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Ohio blogger 'The Rooster' found guilty of texting explicit photo of Shrek to state lawmaker

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published October 9, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
D.J. Byrnes of Columbus runs the political blog The Rooster, commentating on Columbus and statewide politics in Ohio.
Provided by D.J. Byrnes
D.J. Byrnes of Columbus runs the political blog The Rooster, commentating on Columbus and statewide politics in Ohio.

A northeast Ohio jury found D.J. Byrnes, the Ohio political blogger known as "The Rooster," guilty of telecommunications harassment in court on Friday.

Byrnes texted Republican Ohio State Sen. Jerry Cirino an explicit photo of the cartoon ogre Shrek holding his genitals in May. At the time, Cirino was attempting to become the Ohio Senate's next president, but he withdrew.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers arrested Byrnes in June after Cirino reported the texts to police.

The trial at Willoughby Municipal Court started Thursday and lasted one day before the jury delivered its verdict.

While the charge included possible jail time of up to six months, Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced Byrnes to pay court costs and a $200 fine. Cirino asked for a no contact order against Byrnes, but Cicconetti didn't issue one.
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Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News since April 2023. George covers breaking news for the WOSU newsroom.
See stories by George Shillcock