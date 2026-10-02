Bayer pharmaceutical company to build $2.2 billion drug manufacturing plant in New Albany

The pharmaceutical company Bayer plans to invest $2.2 billion to build a new manufacturing site in New Albany with 600 jobs at the plant and 1,500 construction jobs.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and JobsOhio announced the pharma site at the New Albany International Business Park Friday.

DeWine said in a statement that the company, best known for making aspirin, is a globally respected life sciences company that could have chosen to build this new facility anywhere in the United States, and it chose Ohio.

“This project firmly solidifies Ohio’s place among global biomanufacturing leaders as a destination for life sciences investment,” DeWine said.

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said in a statement the plant will be home to manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce that will strengthen the company's ability to deliver innovative, high-quality medicines to patients in the U.S. and around the world.

A press release from DeWine's office said the flexible, modular campus will be designed to combine drug substance and drug product manufacturing, leverage advanced digital and automation technologies, and support Bayer’s growing portfolio in oncology, cardiovascular and renal care.

The first module of the plant is expected to come online in 2031 with a second in 2034.

The company also has a pharmaceuticals headquarters in Whippany, N.J., and other sites in Pittsburgh, Berkeley, California, Cambridge, Massachusetts, North Carolina and San Diego.

The press release said this plant will also benefit from workforce readiness programs in Ohio, like the Ohio Life Science Training Center, that is under construction and scheduled to open in summer 2027. The center will train Ohioans to work as biomanufacturing operators and technicians. JobsOhio, city of New Albany and The New Albany Company are investing over $30 million in this center.

The Bayer project is also pursuing a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development. The company will also pursue JobsOhio assistance for the project, which the press release said would be made public after a final agreement is executed.