Watch: Ohio's 3 candidates for governor weigh in on data centers, cost of living and more

Ohio's three candidates for governor — Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, Libertarian Don Kissick and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy — may not have a debate before Election Day, but they all spoke with Ideastream Public Media's Stephanie Haney on the "Sound of Ideas" about topics Ohioans consider important.

You can see full videos of their conversations on a variety of those important topics, including healthcare, data centers and the cost of living, in the videos in this full playlist.

You can also watch the first video within the full playlist below:

Amy Acton

Acton said she wants to increase the scope of practice for more than just physicians and believes there should be a work requirement for enrolling in Medicaid. She has put forward a conditional moratorium on data centers and wants the companies that come to Ohio to provide their own energy, protect the air and water and be transparent. Acton also wants to provide financial relief by issuing a working class family tax cut for everyone, re-negotiating or eliminating medical debt and helping ensure affordable, high-quality childcare.

Don Kissick

The Libertarian candidate Kissick does not support expanding Medicaid, but would rather encourage practitioners and medical facilities to move away from insurance. He also said he wants an immediate moratorium on data centers and the establishment of rules for them. Kissick believes that many issues with affordability come from the federal level, but also believes that repealing the gasoline and diesel fuel tax increase that Gov. Mike DeWine signed would bring Ohioans some relief.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The Republican candidate for governor said he wants to be more aggressive in going after Medicare fraud, but believes law-abiding Ohioans should have access to higher quality care. He wants to pass legislation setting statewide standards for data centers which would include lowering costs around where a data center is built. For affordability, he intends to provide relief on property taxes and electric bills, bringing in more nuclear energy to help with the latter.

See more from our full interviews with the candidates here.