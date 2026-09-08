Here's where western Ohio's nonprofit law firm, new union stand nearly a year later

Advocates for Basic Legal Equity is a nonprofit law firm providing legal representation to people who face corporate and systematic barriers, from Lucas County down through Montgomery County. That includes unionized individuals navigating challenges with management.

Just under a year ago, on Sept. 22, the National Labor Relations Board certified the union election of about 50 staff attorneys and support personnel. They call themselves the ABLE League of Justice. The union covers those who work in Dayton, Toledo and Defiance, as well as in several smaller communities.

Union Stewart Brandy Keesee said a union has been long needed.

“We wanted a union because there had been some long standing practices for management of underpaying staff attorneys and support staff,” Keesee said. Now she said management is "frustrating" the collective bargaining process, particularly by not allowing contract talks during work hours.

"The National Organization of Legal Service Workers is a subset of the UAW. Out of 150 units, we are the only unit that is not permitted to bargain on the clock," Keesee said. "However, management is paying themselves to bargain on the clock for the same activity."

According to Executive Director Makeda Messam, last year her attorneys and staff handled about 2,000 cases. She says they only have a 35 hour work week.

"My expectation of staff is to meet client needs and provide client services at ABLE," Messam said. "And it is hard for me to then carve out more time out of a 35-hour work week for non-client work."

As a result, all bargaining sessions happen in the evening via ZOOM.

Other concerns union members cited include firings without notifying the union, leaves being denied and refusal to allow members to have dues taken out through payroll.