Clean-up website matches Revolutionary War-era cemeteries with helpers

A newly launched website aims to help match some of Ohio's oldest cemeteries with people who are able to help take care of them. It was created as part of the state's America 250 celebration.

The Cemetery Clean-Up Portal is designed to help take care of Revolutionary War-era cemeteries that have fallen into disrepair or are otherwise in need of attention. It was created by the Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

"It's specially designed to connect these historic cemeteries with volunteers and service groups, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, schools, or church groups, who are ready and willing to clean and repair and support the local maintenance efforts," Daphne Hawk, division superintendent, tells WVXU.

Cemetery owners or operators can sign up for free and list what maintenance is needed. The entries will be evaluated and, once approved, will show up on the portal, which includes an interactive map.

Hawk says volunteer organizations can then search for projects and coordinate visits directly with the cemeteries. Potential projects could include: beautification, landscaping, planting flowers, placing flags, mowing, general grounds maintenance, tree limb removal, headstone cleaning, and trash removal.

"A lot of these cemeteries are just simply volunteer care, and so many times these volunteers become elderly, and it's hard for them. There's not money available to help with these things, and so it just falls into disrepair, and it's in need of help," she explains.

She says oftentimes people want to help, but think or assume someone else will take care of it. The portal is a way to highlight needs and get them met.

"It's just nice to know that if there's a need and we can put that need out there, that these groups might be able to step up and do something good because these cemeteries tell the stories of our communities," she points out.

The project targets cemeteries containing Revolutionary War graves because of the America 250 tie-in. Hawk says those wondering if their historic cemetery might be eligible can contact the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

Participation is free and groups will also provide their services for free. Hawk notes there's no grant funding for supplies.

"We do have a cemetery grant program that's separate from this that's going on right now, but as far as this project is concerned, we're looking for people to hopefully just show up with some of their own tools, their own trash bags, and just bring their their grit and and do a little bit of work for these these community cemeteries," she concludes.

Also, if you know of a cemetery that could benefit by being added to the portal but you're not sure who owns it or who's in charge of it, the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing may be able to find that information for you.

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