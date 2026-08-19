Columbus schools could see more staff cuts, closures and a potential levy to address deficit

Columbus City Schools is yet again slated to deficit spend to the tune of more than $50 million unless it finds a new revenue source or makes more staff cuts and closes more schools.

Ohio's largest school district received financial projections for the next five years Tuesday that show the district is facing another $50 million budget shortfall following a year where four schools were closed, bus transportation was scaled back and 299 staff positions were cut to address a different $50 million deficit. The district's leaders say talks are beginning on how to address this new deficit projection, which could include more cuts or even a new tax levy.

Despite the dire financial picture, district officials like Superintendent Angela Chapman and School Board President Antoinette Miranda celebrated a significant win ahead of the first day of school Thursday. The two toured Salem Elementary School, which had a complete renovation costing $6 million.

That $6 million comes from the school's operating levy passed by voters in 2023, which is a different pot of money from where the deficit is projected.

Miranda, a state Board of Education veteran in her first year as CCS board president, didn't rule out a new tax levy in the future. She said CCS can address the district's financial woes in the short term, but Ohio's next governor should push for a long-term solution by funding schools at a higher level.

"Unless legislators are willing to really fund public schools, we're gonna continue to struggle like this. And we're not the only district. There are many districts that are like that," Miranda said.

Miranda said its likely more staff cuts and school closures are on the horizon at CCS.

"My guess is yes because if you look at our budget, it's 82% personnel and so when you start having to cut another $50 million, we were fortunate last year that we were able to do that through attrition, a lot of those things, but this year it's going to be maybe a little bit different," Miranda said.

The financial picture presented Tuesday wasn't all bad news. One of the largest expenses the district faces decreased a little.

The district was penalized less money by the state for not transporting private school students. That added to $90 million expected revenue growth over five years by $48 million.

Chapman said conversations about cuts and a potential levy will be public. She stressed that the district and school board haven't made any decisions yet on reductions.

"Making budget reductions is hard. It's always hard. It doesn't matter when, where or how. Those are hard decisions. They're tough decisions. And certainly when we talk about reducing staff, those are even harder decisions," Chapman said.

Chapman said she wants cuts to remain far away from the classroom, but it will be hard to do that this year.

Chapman said she is happy that students at Salem Elementary will come to class Thursday with state of the art classrooms.

"This building is going to be full of excitement tomorrow, and I am just really thrilled to see the smiles on all of the students' faces, the adults' faces. The parents, they are going to be filled with joy when they walk into this building tomorrow and see all of the improvements here," Chapman said.

At Salem, these improvements include an outdoor classroom, upgraded indoor classrooms, playground equipment, bathrooms, technology and more. Much of the classrooms and hallways are painted with blue murals, which fits with the school's shark mascot.

Over the summer, CCS also completed projects with $61 million across more than a dozen schools. This includes HVAC replacements, roof replacements, athletic facility improvements and investments in parking lots and learning environments.

District officials told WOSU the next school receiving renovations will be Devonshire Elementary School on the city's northeast side.