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Cyclosporiasis cases in Ohio jump by 500 in the past week

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT
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The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Ohio jumped by 503 in the past week, to a total of 5,452 cases for the year.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by a parasite. The illness causes severe diarrhea along with cramps and fatigue.

Cuyahoga County, home to Cleveland, still leads Ohio with 695 reported cases. Lucas County (Toledo) has 690 reported cases.

Franklin County has 158 reported cases, which is an increase of more than 20 from last week. Licking County has 41 reported cases.

The Ohio Department of Health tells people to thoroughly wash or fully cook vegetables before eating them.
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Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
WOSU News Staff
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