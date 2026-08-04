Nameless no more: Cleveland WNBA team to be named Sirens

Cleveland's expansion WNBA team will be named the Sirens, team officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement came after a series of posts from the team's social media accounts hinting at a reveal. The event was hosted at Rocket Arena, where the Sirens will play their home games.

The logo features a portrayal of the mythical creature holding a basketball in her outstretched left arm.

Allison Howard, the team's president of business operations, said the five distinct waves in her hair represent both the five players on the court as well as the five Great Lakes.

"We had focus groups, we had surveys and many, many conversations in the community," Howard said. "And all of those conversations just kept validating that Sirens was it."

Before the name was officially revealed, Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, spoke about why Cleveland is a worthy home for the new franchise.

"What led us to this day is a belief in Cleveland — a belief that Cleveland deserves this, and a belief from our chairman through our entire team of a commitment on betting on people first and putting us in a place to have another great civic asset for us to wrap our arms around," he said.

The team also announced a $28,000 grant commitment to the FORWARD Girls Leadership Academy, which is Ohio's first and only tuition-free, all-girls public high school.

"This partnership goes way beyond athletics," Howard said. "It invests in the whole girl. It invests in her confidence, in her health and her future. And that is the commitment of the Sirens community."

Former Cleveland Rocker Janice Braxton voiced the official reveal video.

The team's inaugural season will tip off in 2028.