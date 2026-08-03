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3 tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley on Saturday night

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:34 PM EDT
A map showing the path of the tornado that touched down about three miles east of New Lebanon.
National Weather Service
/
NOAA
A weak tornado touched down about three miles east of New Lebanon on Saturday night and traveled north just under three miles.

Saturday evening’s storms dropped several tornadoes in Southwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado touched down between New Lebanon and Dayton. The tornado first developed near Germantown Liberty Road, south of Forney Road and just west of Liberty.

The tornado was about 150 yards wide and traveled north along Snyder Road for about three miles, to just north of U.S. 35.

A closeup map of the tornado's path along Snyder Road east of New Lebanon.
National Weather Service
/
NOAA
A closeup of the tornado's path as it traveled along Snyder Road.

Damage was seen at a business, a barn, and several doors of a storage facility. The tornado caused extensive tree damage along its path, including in a corn field and a few large trees uprooted or broken near the base.

No injuries were reported from the storm.

The National Weather Service is investigating two other tornadoes near Eaton in Preble County and in northwestern Warren County. Results of that investigation will be released Wednesday.
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Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier