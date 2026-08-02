U.S. Rep. Max Miller denies abuse allegations, ignores calls to resign

Congressman Max Miller took to social media on Sunday to “firmly dispute” allegations of domestic and child abuse. The U.S. representative, based in Rocky River, spoke on the social platform X for about 18 minutes to lay out the timeline of charges amidst his custody battle with ex-wife Emily Moreno, daughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Miller promised to release text messages, court rulings and even doorbell camera footage to bolster his claims that he did not pour boiling water on his ex, hold a gun to her head or break their daughter’s collarbone, among other accusations.

“No court, no agency has ever substantiated any allegation of abuse against me,” he said. “No criminal charge has ever been filed against me.”

Miller also made clear he plans to continue in his role, seeking reelection in the fall against Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter. Many Democratic lawmakers have called for him to step down.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, posted to X on Sunday that Miller “should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Miller and Emily Moreno married at President Trump’s golf club in New Jersey in 2022, just before he was elected to represent the 7th district, covering Medina, Ashland and parts of Cuyahoga and Wayne counties. A Trump ally who worked in the president’s first administration, Miller said he wanted to speak live Sunday because of the many interview requests he’s received.

“I've learned from the two that I have already done that the truth will not come out that way whatsoever,” he said. “The left-wing media already has a narrative that's chopping it up into reality for them.”

Miller’s most recent interview appears to be with Spectrum News. Miller was asked to participate in Ideastream Public Media’s “The Sound of Ideas” last Thursday, but his staff said he was not available and declined to send a statement.

During Sunday’s livestream, Miller said that the hot water incident was actually “horseplay” using their kitchen sink sprayer, “which does not reach boiling temperature.” He also said that he had been cleared in Child Protective Services’ investigation into their daughter’s collarbone injury.

Although Miller and his wife finalized their divorce in December 2025, the accusations have received renewed attention since Mother Jones, which is operated by the Center for Investigative Reporting, published an extensive report about his conduct.

"There was a lot of online vitriol against Sen. Moreno, asking why he hadn't spoken out about against the allegations of violence that his daughter allegedly went through. That has, I think, lit the race on fire as people are talking about Bernie Moreno, talking about Congressman Miller and talking about Bernie Moreno's daughter. And it's just drama in the party," Mother Jones reporter Abby Vesoulis said on "The Sound of Ideas" Thursday.

After Sunday’s livestream from Miller, Sen. Bernie Moreno posted to X that he had “hoped to keep this matter private” and that Miller needs “professional help.”

Miller has said that his ex-wife’s mental health issues have driven the abuse charges. He detailed specific dates that they interacted and said their ensuing text and verbal communications were friendly and pleasant.

“Every one of these messages is time-stamped on our court-sanctioned, co-parenting app,” he said. “If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later? Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon at the playground with her and our daughter? Would she have written that we were ‘in a friendlier place?’”

Miller is also suing for defamation in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Republicans have until Wednesday to replace him on the ballot. His Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter, an ironworker and Brook Park councilman, told The Cincinnati Enquirer during the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual dinner on Saturday that if the charges were true, Miller “should be in jail.”