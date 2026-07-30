Competency evaluations ordered for more defendants in Vinton Co. child endangerment case

A Vinton County judge has ordered mental competency evaluations for two more family members accused of keeping 16 children in conditions authorities say were worse than livestock.

Gary Siders Jr., the father of the children, and his mother,Christina Siders, will now be evaluated to determine whether they are competent to stand trial on the felony charges against them. Earlier this month the judge ordered an evaluation for Gary Siders Sr.

This leaves Elizabeth Siders, the children’s mother, as the only defendant in the case who has not, as of yet, requested a competency evaluation.

The evaluations are due 30 days after the judge’s order. The evaluations will be filed under seal, meaning they will not be a public record.

It was clear on Monday that Gary Siders Jr. planned to ask for an evaluation. His attorney filed a motion that day asking the judge to approve filing the request under seal because it would include details about Siders Jr.’s mental state.

Judge Liana Featherolf Rogers denied that request Wednesday, and soon after Siders Jr.’s attorney filed the request for an evaluation.

Christina filed her request on Tuesday.

The four defendants were arrested on the last day of June, when authorities discovered the children crowded inside a filthy room in a home in Hamden. Authorities found the children while at the house to arrest Siders Jr. on four counts of public indecency.

Had the judge allowed Siders Jr. to file his motion for an evaluation under seal, it would have restricted who could see the request. No one outside of the courts would have been able to access it.

Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer filed a motion opposing the request for a seal, arguing the “motion itself does not contain information warranting protections.”

Archer noted, however, the state does not oppose sealing the results of the competency evaluation or any attached sensitive mental health documentation.

Featherolf Rogers agreed with Archer, saying, “the Court denies the Defendant’s Motion in so far as it relates to his Motion for Competency.” The judge continued, “The Court will, as is standard practice, keep all medical information submitted as exhibits confidential, and will seal or redact the report as appropriate.”

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