TPS extended again for Haiti, but only for a few more days

Temporary Protected Status for Haiti has been extended, but only for a few days.

TPS is now set to expire for Haiti on Monday, July 27, 2026.

A federal appeals court judge in Washington, D.C. granted the extension. This delays the cancellation of the program, which was slated to end Friday, July 24.

Temporary Protected Status is a legal way immigrants can enter and live in the United States. About 12,000-15,000 Haitians live in Springfield, many of them with TPS. Thousands of Haitians also live in Columbus and Lima.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s authority to end TPS for Haiti and Syria.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, these nations are safe for their citizens to return. However, the U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to Haiti and to Syria for American travelers.

This notice is given to countries with the highest likelihood of life-threatening risks, such as active conflict, widespread violent crime, terrorism and severe wrongful detention.