$850M aircraft HQ, factory to bring nearly 2,000 aviation jobs to Clark County

An aviation company is planning to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Clark County.

Electra has selected Springfield as the location of its new corporate headquarters and original equipment manufacturing plant.

The announcement was made by Ohio Gov. DeWine today during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England.

According to the announcement, the $850 million investment in Springfield and Clark County will create nearly 2,000 jobs. The city said it's one of the largest jobs announcements in its history.

“Ohio is where flight began, and the Dayton-Springfield area has become the national epicenter for advanced air mobility — the place where the next generation of aircraft is being designed, tested, and now built at scale,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Electra's decision to bring nearly 2,000 new jobs to Springfield will be transformative for Clark County, demonstrating Ohio’s unique ability to lead America into aviation's next era.”

The Springfield facility will lead production of a nine-passenger fixed-wing aircraft that uses hybrid-electric technology. The company is pitching the aircraft as "direct aviation" that can take off and land in just 150 feet.

"So it has tremendous possibilities from a military point of view. It has tremendous possibility from a civilian point of view, as well," DeWine said, noting that means it could land on a barge or a county airport in Ohio. "They already have a lot of orders for this plane and it's going to be made here in Ohio."

The Springfield site will support production of up to 800 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft per year.

The new plant will be located at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Electra / Contributed Rendering of Electra's Springfield, Ohio, production facility for the EL9 Ultra Short.

"In Springfield and Clark County, we found the rare combination this next era requires: a ready site, a skilled workforce, a deep aerospace and defense ecosystem, and state and local leaders with the commitment and vision to build it with us," Marc Allen, CEO of Electra, said in a statement.

This operation will build on the Joby air taxi plant in Dayton, the Anduril Industries autonomous weapons factory south of Columbus and the research coming out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the governor said.

"Ohio is really getting a reputation as the aerospace state," DeWine said.