Work permits for Haitians with TPS extended to July 24 while waiting on lower courts

Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status can still temporarily retain their permits to work.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in guidance posted July 10 that Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status will keep their status and employment authorization, and their documentation will remain valid temporarily while waiting for lower court cases to align with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

The guidance extends employment authorization through July 24.

An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in the Springfield area.

