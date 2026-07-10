Dayton UFO conference will explore paranormal activity on Saturday

The second annual Dayton UFO Conference may bring some answers for those who think The Truth is Out There.

The conference focuses on unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAPs, as well as government transparency. The conference also looks into rumors associated with nearby Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

This year’s guest speaker is UFO Government Disclosure Advocate and Constitutional Lawyer Danny Sheehan.

Conference co-founder Mike Grable said Sheehan has a long history in seeking government transparency, having worked on three Supreme Court cases, and Watergate.

“He is deeply embedded and can bring up-to-the-minute information from insiders that he has contact with regarding government coverup," Grable said.

The sold-out conference lands this July 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Conference Center in Fairborn.

