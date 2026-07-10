© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton UFO conference will explore paranormal activity on Saturday

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:09 AM EDT
This photo is from a report of a UFO sighting in Riverside, California on November 23, 1951.
U.S. Air Force, Air Staff
/
National Archives
This photo is from a report of a UFO sighting in Riverside, California on November 23, 1951.

The second annual Dayton UFO Conference may bring some answers for those who think The Truth is Out There.

The conference focuses on unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAPs, as well as government transparency. The conference also looks into rumors associated with nearby Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

This year’s guest speaker is UFO Government Disclosure Advocate and Constitutional Lawyer Danny Sheehan.

Conference co-founder Mike Grable said Sheehan has a long history in seeking government transparency, having worked on three Supreme Court cases, and Watergate.

“He is deeply embedded and can bring up-to-the-minute information from insiders that he has contact with regarding government coverup," Grable said.

The sold-out conference lands this July 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Conference Center in Fairborn.

Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier