The Ohio Department of Health is urging Ohioans to take precautions when handling fruits and vegetables to help prevent cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness which has sickened people throughout the state and country.

As of July 2, of the 177 cyclosporiasis cases reported by ODH in 2026, 171 occurred in June with a majority taking place since June 20. The disease has led to the hospitalization of 28 Ohioans.

“Fortunately, there have been no deaths in Ohio, as is consistent with our past experiences with this illness,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “Nevertheless, this is a serious illness that can cause dehydration and require people to seek emergency medical care, and it should be taken seriously.”

The disease is generally transmitted by eating contaminated produce. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, but bloating, cramping or loss of appetite can also occur.

To help prevent cyclosporiasis, ODH recommends washing hands with soap and water before and after preparing raw fruits and vegetables, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water and eating or refrigerating cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables promptly.

The most heavily impacted counties as of July 2 include Lucas, Wood, Franklin and Wyandot, reporting a combined 70 cases with Lucas County accounting for 30. By comparison, Cuyahoga and Summit counties have reported four and three cases, respectively.

Cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics. Getting rest and plenty of fluids also are important to recovery, according to ODH.

ODH and local health departments say they are working to investigate a common source of the outbreak.